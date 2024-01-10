CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 579 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

