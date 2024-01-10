CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 613 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $902.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $924.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

