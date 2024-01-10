CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

