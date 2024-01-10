CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

