Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) & Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Financial Contrast

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 1.41% 7.03% 2.99% Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceragon Networks and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.29%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.66 -$19.69 million $0.05 46.41 Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.16 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.19

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceragon Networks. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

