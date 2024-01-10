Challenger Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.57 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Challenger Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Will Danaher stock hit new highs in 2024?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 health care stocks off to strong starts in 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.