Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.61 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

