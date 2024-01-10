Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CPK opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.