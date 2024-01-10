Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

