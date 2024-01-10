Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

