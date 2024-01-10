Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 638 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,000.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $904.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $645.06 and a 12-month high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

