Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

