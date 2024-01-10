Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

