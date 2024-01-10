Christopher David West Sells 13,564 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.