Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CINF opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

