Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

