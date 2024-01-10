Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 288 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

