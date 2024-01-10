Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.07. 598,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,646,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Clarivate alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $6,710,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.