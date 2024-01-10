Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:SE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

