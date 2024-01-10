Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MREO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

