Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $160,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

