Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 24,825 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 47.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 557,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 179,490 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIP opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $80.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

