Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $65.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NET stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,250 shares of company stock worth $63,578,497. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

