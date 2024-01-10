CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $17.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.96 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.