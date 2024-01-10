Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COGT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.