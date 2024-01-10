Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

