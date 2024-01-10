Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $180.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Shares of COIN opened at $151.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

