Community Bank N.A. Purchases 410 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

