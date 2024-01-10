Comparing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Fields 2 3 0 0 1.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.01) -3.67 Gold Fields $4.29 billion 2.58 $711.00 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -1.87% -1.55% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.