Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 3.02 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -449.09 Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.30 -$1.38 billion ($4.72) -0.79

Analyst Ratings

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 2 7 0 2.78 Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -0.66% -0.30% -0.09% Advantage Solutions -35.42% 6.46% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

