Comparing Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.42 $9.94 billion $11.53 9.43 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.23) -1.26

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 1 6 4 0 2.27 Graphite Bio 1 6 0 0 1.86

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $151.46, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given BioNTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

BioNTech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 41.09% 13.15% 11.73% Graphite Bio N/A -30.06% -25.38%

BioNTech beats Graphite Bio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

