Comparing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 272.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.09 billion 5.63 $524.52 million $5.02 13.05 LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.99 $5.60 million $0.11 72.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 30.16% 7.09% 1.26% LINKBANCORP 3.16% 4.04% 0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prosperity Bancshares and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 7 1 2.67 LINKBANCORP 0 2 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $68.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats LINKBANCORP on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

