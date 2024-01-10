Comparing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netcapital and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and SBI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.94 million 0.33 $2.95 million $0.47 0.44 SBI $7.39 billion 0.78 $259.00 million $1.53 15.33

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% SBI 5.89% 3.73% 0.29%

Summary

SBI beats Netcapital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

