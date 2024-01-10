Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.81 on Friday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.79.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
