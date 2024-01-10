Conning Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.23.

Shares of AON opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

