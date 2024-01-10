Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $195.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.11 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

