Conning Inc. Buys 170 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

