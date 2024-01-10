Conning Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.