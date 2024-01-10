Conning Inc. Buys 50 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.