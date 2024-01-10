Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,368 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

