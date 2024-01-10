Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

