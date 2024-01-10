Conning Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $111,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

