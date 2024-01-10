Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

