Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
