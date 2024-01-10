Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,899,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,374,922 shares.The stock last traded at $39.67 and had previously closed at $39.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,520,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,004,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.