CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

