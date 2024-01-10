Craig Hallum Downgrades Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) to Hold

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 217.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

