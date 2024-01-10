Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,813,637 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

