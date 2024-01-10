Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 5.4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 337,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,224,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,813,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 537,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

