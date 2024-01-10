Critical Analysis: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $608.18 million 13.63 -$1.30 billion ($1.39) -2.60 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.35 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.65

This table compares Lucid Group and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 8 0 0 1.80 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Vicinity Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -380.45% -58.91% -34.03% Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99%

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

