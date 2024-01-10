Critical Comparison: China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) & Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN)

China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY – Get Free Report) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Railway Construction and Rail Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Railway Construction $33.13 billion N/A $3.96 billion $0.57 9.04 Rail Vision $420,000.00 7.32 -$10.48 million -4.85 -0.25

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision. Rail Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Railway Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Railway Construction 4.96% 1.45% 0.36% Rail Vision N/A -164.43% -119.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares China Railway Construction and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Railway Construction and Rail Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 N/A Rail Vision 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Rail Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Rail Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Railway Construction beats Rail Vision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

