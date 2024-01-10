CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.78. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

